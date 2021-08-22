Odisha reports 853 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 853 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 987956. Khordha district registered the Highest of 286 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 140 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 21st August

New Positive Cases: 853

Of which 0-18 years: 100

In quarantine: 496

Local contacts: 357

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 29

2. Balasore: 46

3. Bargarh: 12

4. Bhadrak: 18

5. Balangir: 2

6. Cuttack: 140

7. Deogarh: 13

8. Dhenkanal: 10

9. Gajapati: 1

10. Ganjam: 11

11. Jagatsinghpur: 32

12. Jajpur: 33

13. Jharsuguda: 2

14. Kalahandi: 3

15. Kandhamal: 1

16. Kendrapada: 21

17. Keonjhar: 16

18. Khurda: 286

19. Koraput: 3

20. Malkangiri: 1

21. Mayurbhanj: 21

22. Nayagarh: 22

23. Puri: 35

24. Rayagada: 4

25. Sambalpur: 19

26. Sonepur: 1

27. Sundargarh: 12

28. State Pool: 59

New recoveries: 979

Cumulative tested: 17483706

Positive: 1000937

Recovered: 984224

Active cases: 9302