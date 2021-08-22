Odisha reports 853 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 853 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 987956. Khordha district registered the Highest of 286 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 140 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 21st August
New Positive Cases: 853
Of which 0-18 years: 100
In quarantine: 496
Local contacts: 357
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 29
2. Balasore: 46
3. Bargarh: 12
4. Bhadrak: 18
5. Balangir: 2
6. Cuttack: 140
7. Deogarh: 13
8. Dhenkanal: 10
9. Gajapati: 1
10. Ganjam: 11
11. Jagatsinghpur: 32
12. Jajpur: 33
13. Jharsuguda: 2
14. Kalahandi: 3
15. Kandhamal: 1
16. Kendrapada: 21
17. Keonjhar: 16
18. Khurda: 286
19. Koraput: 3
20. Malkangiri: 1
21. Mayurbhanj: 21
22. Nayagarh: 22
23. Puri: 35
24. Rayagada: 4
25. Sambalpur: 19
26. Sonepur: 1
27. Sundargarh: 12
28. State Pool: 59
New recoveries: 979
Cumulative tested: 17483706
Positive: 1000937
Recovered: 984224
Active cases: 9302