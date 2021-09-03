Odisha reports 849 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 849 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1010072. Khordha district registered the Highest of 341 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 117 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 2nd September New Positive Cases: 849 Of which 0-18 years: 120 In quarantine: 495 Local contacts: 354 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration) District Wise Cases: 1. Angul: 20 2. Balasore: 51 3. Bargarh: 3 4. Bhadrak: 11 5. Balangir: 4 6. Boudh: 1 7. Cuttack: 117 8. Deogarh: 8 9. Dhenkanal: 26 10. Gajapati: 1 11. Ganjam: 1 12. Jagatsinghpur: 12 13. Jajpur: 32 14. Jharsuguda: 4 15. Kalahandi: 4 16. Kandhamal: 1 17. Kendrapada: 9 18. Keonjhar: 12 19. Khurda: 341 20. Malkangiri: 1 21. Mayurbhanj: 21 22. Nawarangpur: 4 23. Nayagarh: 7 24. Puri: 31 25. Rayagada: 12 26. Sambalpur: 16 27. Sonepur: 3 28. Sundargarh: 18 29. State Pool: 78 New recoveries: 738 Cumulative tested: 18272223 Positive: 1010072 Recovered: 994639 Active cases: 7345