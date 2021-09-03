Odisha reports 849 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 849 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1010072. Khordha district registered the Highest of 341 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 117 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 2nd September
New Positive Cases: 849
Of which 0-18 years: 120
In quarantine: 495
Local contacts: 354 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 20
2. Balasore: 51
3. Bargarh: 3
4. Bhadrak: 11
5. Balangir: 4
6. Boudh: 1
7. Cuttack: 117
8. Deogarh: 8
9. Dhenkanal: 26
10. Gajapati: 1
11. Ganjam: 1
12. Jagatsinghpur: 12
13. Jajpur: 32
14. Jharsuguda: 4
15. Kalahandi: 4
16. Kandhamal: 1
17. Kendrapada: 9
18. Keonjhar: 12
19. Khurda: 341
20. Malkangiri: 1
21. Mayurbhanj: 21
22. Nawarangpur: 4
23. Nayagarh: 7
24. Puri: 31
25. Rayagada: 12
26. Sambalpur: 16
27. Sonepur: 3
28. Sundargarh: 18
29. State Pool: 78
New recoveries: 738
Cumulative tested: 18272223
Positive: 1010072
Recovered: 994639
Active cases: 7345