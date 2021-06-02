Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 8,399 new Covid19 cases in last 24 hours,Khurda logs highest 1102 fresh infections. Covid19 death toll climbs to 2,831 in Odisha with 40 more new fatalities. A total of 66683 samples were tested in Odisha, yesterday.

Covid-19 Report For 1st June

New Positive Cases: 8399

In quarantine: 4741

Local contacts: 3658

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 468

2. Balasore: 240

3. Bargarh: 189

4. Bhadrak: 147

5. Balangir: 116

6. Boudh: 166

7. Cuttack: 766

8. Deogarh: 81

9. Dhenkanal: 451

10. Gajapati: 80

11. Ganjam: 65

12. Jagatsinghpur: 269

13. Jajpur: 514

14. Jharsuguda: 53

15. Kalahandi: 190

16. Kandhamal: 95

17. Kendrapada: 210

18. Keonjhar: 186

19. Khurda: 1102

20. Koraput: 178

21. Malkangiri: 128

22. Mayurbhanj: 485

23. Nawarangpur: 200

24. Nayagarh: 223

25. Nuapada: 34

26. Puri: 475

27. Rayagada: 292

28. Sambalpur: 191

29. Sonepur: 143

30. Sundargarh: 477

31. State Pool: 185

New recoveries: 11095

Cumulative tested: 11902048

Positive: 782131

Recovered: 692027

Active cases: 87220