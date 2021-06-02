Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 8,399 new Covid19 cases in last 24 hours,Khurda logs highest 1102 fresh infections. Covid19 death toll climbs to 2,831 in Odisha with 40 more new fatalities. A total of 66683 samples were tested in Odisha, yesterday.
Covid-19 Report For 1st June
New Positive Cases: 8399
In quarantine: 4741
Local contacts: 3658
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 468
2. Balasore: 240
3. Bargarh: 189
4. Bhadrak: 147
5. Balangir: 116
6. Boudh: 166
7. Cuttack: 766
8. Deogarh: 81
9. Dhenkanal: 451
10. Gajapati: 80
11. Ganjam: 65
12. Jagatsinghpur: 269
13. Jajpur: 514
14. Jharsuguda: 53
15. Kalahandi: 190
16. Kandhamal: 95
17. Kendrapada: 210
18. Keonjhar: 186
19. Khurda: 1102
20. Koraput: 178
21. Malkangiri: 128
22. Mayurbhanj: 485
23. Nawarangpur: 200
24. Nayagarh: 223
25. Nuapada: 34
26. Puri: 475
27. Rayagada: 292
28. Sambalpur: 191
29. Sonepur: 143
30. Sundargarh: 477
31. State Pool: 185
New recoveries: 11095
Cumulative tested: 11902048
Positive: 782131
Recovered: 692027
Active cases: 87220