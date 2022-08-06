Odisha reports 836 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 836 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 5th August

New Positive Cases: 836

Of which 0-18 years: 148

In quarantine: 490

Local contacts: 346

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 2

2. Balasore: 16

3. Bargarh: 47

4. Bhadrak: 4

5. Balangir: 33

6. Boudh: 23

7. Cuttack: 34

8. Deogarh: 5

9. Dhenkanal: 1

10. Gajapati: 7

11. Ganjam: 3

12. Jagatsinghpur: 2

13. Jajpur: 12

14. Jharsuguda: 19

15. Kalahandi: 37

16. Kandhamal: 21

17. Kendrapada: 3

18. Keonjhar: 10

19. Khurda: 91

20. Koraput: 12

21. Mayurbhanj: 72

22. Nawarangpur: 32

23. Nayagarh: 17

24. Nuapada: 14

25. Puri: 3

26. Rayagada: 21

27. Sambalpur: 83

28. Sonepur: 16

29. Sundargarh: 175

30. State Pool: 21

New recoveries: 1011

Cumulative tested: 32766610

Positive: 1318145

Recovered: 1302941

Active cases: 6005