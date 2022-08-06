Odisha reports 836 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 836 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 5th August
New Positive Cases: 836
Of which 0-18 years: 148
In quarantine: 490
Local contacts: 346
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 2
2. Balasore: 16
3. Bargarh: 47
4. Bhadrak: 4
5. Balangir: 33
6. Boudh: 23
7. Cuttack: 34
8. Deogarh: 5
9. Dhenkanal: 1
10. Gajapati: 7
11. Ganjam: 3
12. Jagatsinghpur: 2
13. Jajpur: 12
14. Jharsuguda: 19
15. Kalahandi: 37
16. Kandhamal: 21
17. Kendrapada: 3
18. Keonjhar: 10
19. Khurda: 91
20. Koraput: 12
21. Mayurbhanj: 72
22. Nawarangpur: 32
23. Nayagarh: 17
24. Nuapada: 14
25. Puri: 3
26. Rayagada: 21
27. Sambalpur: 83
28. Sonepur: 16
29. Sundargarh: 175
30. State Pool: 21
New recoveries: 1011
Cumulative tested: 32766610
Positive: 1318145
Recovered: 1302941
Active cases: 6005