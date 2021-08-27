Odisha reports 816 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 816 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1004875. Khordha district registered the Highest of 291 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 116 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 26th August New Positive Cases: 816

Of which 0-18 years: 106

In quarantine: 475

Local contacts: 341

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 13

2. Balasore: 46

3. Bargarh: 13

4. Bhadrak: 9

5. Balangir: 3

6. Cuttack: 116

7. Deogarh: 13

8. Dhenkanal: 19

9. Ganjam: 9

10. Jagatsinghpur: 34

11. Jajpur: 31

12. Jharsuguda: 1

13. Kalahandi: 4

14. Kandhamal: 3

15. Kendrapada: 29

16. Keonjhar: 16

17. Khurda: 291

18. Koraput: 5

19. Malkangiri: 4

20. Mayurbhanj: 27

21. Nayagarh: 12

22. Nuapada: 1

23. Puri: 20

24. Rayagada: 1

25. Sambalpur: 18

26. Sundargarh: 16

27. State Pool: 62

New recoveries: 764

Cumulative tested: 17807557

Positive: 1004875

Recovered: 988854

Active cases: 8271