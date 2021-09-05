Odisha reports 805 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 805 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1011558. Khordha district registered the Highest of 346 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 98 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 4th September

New Positives Cases: 805

Of which 0-18 years: 131

In quarantine: 467

Local contacts: 338

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 13

2. Balasore: 30

3. Bargarh: 5

4. Bhadrak: 14

5. Boudh: 3

6. Cuttack: 98

7. Deogarh: 5

8. Dhenkanal: 11

9. Gajapati: 1

10. Ganjam: 6

11. Jagatsinghpur: 17

12. Jajpur: 19

13. Jharsuguda: 2

14. Kendrapada: 33

15. Keonjhar: 8

16. Khurda: 346

17. Koraput: 4

18. Malkangiri: 2

19. Mayurbhanj: 37

20. Nawarangpur: 7

21. Nayagarh: 10

22. Puri: 12

23. Rayagada: 2

24. Sambalpur: 21

25. Sundargarh: 16

26. State Pool: 83

New recoveries: 826

Cumulative tested: 18411864

Positive: 1011558

Recovered: 996300

Active cases: 7158