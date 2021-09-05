Odisha reports 805 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 805 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1011558. Khordha district registered the Highest of 346 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 98 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 4th September
New Positives Cases: 805
Of which 0-18 years: 131
In quarantine: 467
Local contacts: 338
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 13
2. Balasore: 30
3. Bargarh: 5
4. Bhadrak: 14
5. Boudh: 3
6. Cuttack: 98
7. Deogarh: 5
8. Dhenkanal: 11
9. Gajapati: 1
10. Ganjam: 6
11. Jagatsinghpur: 17
12. Jajpur: 19
13. Jharsuguda: 2
14. Kendrapada: 33
15. Keonjhar: 8
16. Khurda: 346
17. Koraput: 4
18. Malkangiri: 2
19. Mayurbhanj: 37
20. Nawarangpur: 7
21. Nayagarh: 10
22. Puri: 12
23. Rayagada: 2
24. Sambalpur: 21
25. Sundargarh: 16
26. State Pool: 83
New recoveries: 826
Cumulative tested: 18411864
Positive: 1011558
Recovered: 996300
Active cases: 7158