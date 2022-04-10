Odisha reports 8 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 8 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1287842. Khordha district registered the Highest of 2 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 1 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 9th April
New Positive Cases: 8
Of which 0-18 years: 1
In quarantine: 5
Local contacts: 3
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balangir: 1
2. Cuttack: 1
3. Kendrapada: 1
4. Khurda: 2
5. Sambalpur: 2
6. State Pool: 1
New recoveries: 31
Cumulative tested: 30908931
Positive: 1287842
Recovered: 1278516
Active cases: 152