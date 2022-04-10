Odisha reports 8 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 8 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1287842. Khordha district registered the Highest of 2 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 1 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 9th April

New Positive Cases: 8

Of which 0-18 years: 1

In quarantine: 5

Local contacts: 3

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balangir: 1

2. Cuttack: 1

3. Kendrapada: 1

4. Khurda: 2

5. Sambalpur: 2

6. State Pool: 1

New recoveries: 31

Cumulative tested: 30908931

Positive: 1287842

Recovered: 1278516

Active cases: 152