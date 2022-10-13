Odisha reports 77 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 77 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 12th Oct

New Positive Cases: 77

Of which 0-18 years: 10

In quarantine: 46

Local contacts: 31

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 2

2. Bargarh: 1

3. Balangir: 1

4. Cuttack: 8

5. Deogarh: 1

6. Jagatsinghpur: 5

7. Jajpur: 2

8. Jharsuguda: 2

9. Kalahandi: 2

10. Khurda: 7

11. Koraput: 2

12. Nawarangpur: 6

13. Nayagarh: 2

14. Nuapada: 2

15. Puri: 4

16. Sambalpur: 9

17. Sundargarh: 20

18. State Pool: 1

New recoveries: 63

Cumulative tested: 33689142

Positive: 1335230

Recovered: 1325381

Active cases: 597