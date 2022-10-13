Odisha reports 77 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 77 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 12th Oct
New Positive Cases: 77
Of which 0-18 years: 10
In quarantine: 46
Local contacts: 31
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 2
2. Bargarh: 1
3. Balangir: 1
4. Cuttack: 8
5. Deogarh: 1
6. Jagatsinghpur: 5
7. Jajpur: 2
8. Jharsuguda: 2
9. Kalahandi: 2
10. Khurda: 7
11. Koraput: 2
12. Nawarangpur: 6
13. Nayagarh: 2
14. Nuapada: 2
15. Puri: 4
16. Sambalpur: 9
17. Sundargarh: 20
18. State Pool: 1
New recoveries: 63
Cumulative tested: 33689142
Positive: 1335230
Recovered: 1325381
Active cases: 597