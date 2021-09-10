Odisha reports 745 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 745 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1015083. Khordha district registered the Highest of 297 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 120 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 9th September
New Positive Cases: 745
Of which 0-18 years: 119
In quarantine: 435
Local contacts: 310
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 10
2. Balasore: 32
3. Bargarh: 11
4. Bhadrak: 9
5. Cuttack: 120
6. Deogarh: 6
7. Dhenkanal: 9
8. Ganjam: 3
9. Jagatsinghpur: 18
10. Jajpur: 27
11. Kandhamal: 3
12. Kendrapada: 18
13. Keonjhar: 5
14. Khurda: 297
15. Koraput: 1
16. Malkangiri: 1
17. Mayurbhanj: 32
18. Nawarangpur: 4
19. Nayagarh: 11
20. Nuapada: 2
21. Puri: 17
22. Rayagada: 2
23. Sambalpur: 10
24. Subarnapur: 1
25. Sundargarh: 24
26. State Pool: 72
New recoveries: 694
Cumulative tested: 18730180
Positive: 1015083
Recovered: 999859
Active cases: 7087