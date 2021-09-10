Odisha reports 745 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 745 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1015083. Khordha district registered the Highest of 297 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 120 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 9th September

New Positive Cases: 745

Of which 0-18 years: 119

In quarantine: 435

Local contacts: 310

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 10

2. Balasore: 32

3. Bargarh: 11

4. Bhadrak: 9

5. Cuttack: 120

6. Deogarh: 6

7. Dhenkanal: 9

8. Ganjam: 3

9. Jagatsinghpur: 18

10. Jajpur: 27

11. Kandhamal: 3

12. Kendrapada: 18

13. Keonjhar: 5

14. Khurda: 297

15. Koraput: 1

16. Malkangiri: 1

17. Mayurbhanj: 32

18. Nawarangpur: 4

19. Nayagarh: 11

20. Nuapada: 2

21. Puri: 17

22. Rayagada: 2

23. Sambalpur: 10

24. Subarnapur: 1

25. Sundargarh: 24

26. State Pool: 72

New recoveries: 694

Cumulative tested: 18730180

Positive: 1015083

Recovered: 999859

Active cases: 7087