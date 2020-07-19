Odisha reports 736 new COVID19 cases; Total tally 17437

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 736 new COVID19 cases. Total positive cases surge to 17437. The latest cases include 481 from quarantine centres & 255 local contacts. Ganjam reports 247 cases & Khurda 107 .

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 22

2. Balasore: 33

3. Bargarh: 3

4. Bhadrak: 5

5. Bolangir: 4

6. Boudh: 8

7. Cuttack: 27

8. Dhenkanal: 1

9. Gajapati: 39

10. Ganjam: 247

11. Jagatsinghpur: 40

12. Jajpur: 40

13. Kalahandi: 2

14. Kendrapada: 7

15. Khurda: 107

16. Keonjhar: 1

17. Koraput: 45

18. Malkangiri: 18

19. Mayurbhanj: 12

20. Nawarangpur: 1

21. Nayagarh: 10

22. Puri: 14

23. Rayagada: 8

24. Sambalpur: 25

25. Sundargarh: 17

New Recoveries: 607

Cumulative Tested: 386102

Positive: 17437

Recovered: 11937

Active Cases: 5381

