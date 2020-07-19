Odisha reports 736 new COVID19 cases; Total tally 17437

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 736 new COVID19 cases. Total positive cases surge to 17437. The latest cases include 481 from quarantine centres & 255 local contacts. Ganjam reports 247 cases & Khurda 107 .
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 22
2. Balasore: 33
3. Bargarh: 3
4. Bhadrak: 5
5. Bolangir: 4
6. Boudh: 8
7. Cuttack: 27
8. Dhenkanal: 1
9. Gajapati: 39
10. Ganjam: 247
11. Jagatsinghpur: 40
12. Jajpur: 40
13. Kalahandi: 2
14. Kendrapada: 7
15. Khurda: 107
16. Keonjhar: 1
17. Koraput: 45
18. Malkangiri: 18
19. Mayurbhanj: 12
20. Nawarangpur: 1
21. Nayagarh: 10
22. Puri: 14
23. Rayagada: 8
24. Sambalpur: 25
25. Sundargarh: 17
New Recoveries: 607
Cumulative Tested: 386102
Positive: 17437
Recovered: 11937
Active Cases: 5381