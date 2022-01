Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 7291 Covid19 cases in last 24 hours, 954 children in the 0-18 years age group test positive during the period; In quarantine: 4226, Local contacts: 3065

Khordha tops tally with 1705 new infections, Sundargarh 646, Cuttack 561.

Active cases in state – 81765.