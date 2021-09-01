Odisha reports 719 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 719 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1008469 . Khordha district registered the Highest of 259 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 89 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 31st August

New Positive Cases : 719

Of which 0-18 years: 125

In quarantine: 422

Local contacts: 297

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 18

2. Balasore: 43

3. Bargarh: 1

4. Bhadrak: 19

5. Balangir: 3

6. Boudh: 6

7. Cuttack: 89

8. Deogarh: 9

9. Dhenkanal: 14

10. Ganjam: 5

11. Jagatsinghpur: 23

12. Jajpur: 27

13. Jharsuguda: 2

14. Kalahandi: 3

15. Kandhamal: 4

16. Kendrapada: 28

17. Keonjhar: 13

18. Khurda: 259

19. Koraput: 3

20. Malkangiri: 2

21. Mayurbhanj: 30

22. Nawarangpur: 1

23. Nayagarh: 11

24. Puri: 14

25. Rayagada: 2

26. Sambalpur: 12

27. Sonepur: 2

28. Sundargarh: 19

29. State Pool: 57

New recoveries: 762

Cumulative tested: 18134288

Positive: 1008469

Recovered: 993235

Active cases: 7159