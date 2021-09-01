Odisha reports 719 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 719 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1008469 . Khordha district registered the Highest of 259 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 89 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 31st August
New Positive Cases : 719
Of which 0-18 years: 125
In quarantine: 422
Local contacts: 297
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 18
2. Balasore: 43
3. Bargarh: 1
4. Bhadrak: 19
5. Balangir: 3
6. Boudh: 6
7. Cuttack: 89
8. Deogarh: 9
9. Dhenkanal: 14
10. Ganjam: 5
11. Jagatsinghpur: 23
12. Jajpur: 27
13. Jharsuguda: 2
14. Kalahandi: 3
15. Kandhamal: 4
16. Kendrapada: 28
17. Keonjhar: 13
18. Khurda: 259
19. Koraput: 3
20. Malkangiri: 2
21. Mayurbhanj: 30
22. Nawarangpur: 1
23. Nayagarh: 11
24. Puri: 14
25. Rayagada: 2
26. Sambalpur: 12
27. Sonepur: 2
28. Sundargarh: 19
29. State Pool: 57
New recoveries: 762
Cumulative tested: 18134288
Positive: 1008469
Recovered: 993235
Active cases: 7159