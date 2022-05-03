Odisha reports 7 new positive cases today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 7 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1288075. Khordha district registered the Highest of 3 COVID19 infections followed by Sambalpur district with 2 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 2nd May

New Positive Cases: 7

Of which 0-18 years: 1

In quarantine: 4

Local contacts: 3

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Khurda: 3

2. Rayagada: 1

3. Sambalpur: 2

4. State Pool: 1

New recoveries: 4

Cumulative tested: 31346579

Positive: 1288075

Recovered: 1278806

Active cases: 90