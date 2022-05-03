Odisha reports 7 new positive cases today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 7 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1288075. Khordha district registered the Highest of 3 COVID19 infections followed by Sambalpur district with 2 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 2nd May
New Positive Cases: 7
Of which 0-18 years: 1
In quarantine: 4
Local contacts: 3
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Khurda: 3
2. Rayagada: 1
3. Sambalpur: 2
4. State Pool: 1
New recoveries: 4
Cumulative tested: 31346579
Positive: 1288075
Recovered: 1278806
Active cases: 90