Bhubaneswar: COVID19 death toll rises to 448 in Odisha after 7 more patients succumb to the disease in last 24 hours.3 from Sambalpur, 2 form Bargarh,1 each from Bhubaneswar & Bhadrak.

Demise of Seven COVID19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1. A 62-year old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension, Diabetes, Coronary Artery Disease, Hypothyroidism, morbid obesity.

2. A 76-year old female of Bargarh district who was also suffering from Hypertension, Diabetes.

3. A 65-year old male of Bargarh district who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

4. A 60-year old male of Bhadrak district.

5. A 75-year old male of Sambalpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

6. A 58-year old male of Sambalpur district who was also suffering from Hypertension, Hyponatremia.

7. A 60-year old female of Sambalpur district.

3384 fresh COVID19 cases detected in Odisha in last 24 hours; 2128 from quarantine centres & 1256 are local contacts . Khordha with 587 cases & Cuttack with 492 positives are the two worst-hit districts in terms of new COVID19 cases in Odisha today. Of the record spike of 3384 new cases, 2128 positives reported from quarantine while 1256 are local contacts. Odisha reports 7 more COVID19 deaths; toll rises to 448.

