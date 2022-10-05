Odisha reports 68 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 68 Covid caases in the last 24 hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 4th Oct
New Positive Cases: 68
Of which 0-18 years: 9
In quarantine: 40
Local contacts: 28
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 4
2. Bhadrak: 1
3. Balangir: 1
4. Cuttack: 6
5. Deogarh: 1
6. Jajpur: 4
7. Keonjhar: 2
8. Khurda: 14
9. Mayurbhanj: 1
10. Nayagarh: 6
11. Nuapada: 3
12. Puri: 8
13. Sambalpur: 5
14. Sundargarh: 9
15. State Pool: 3
New recoveries: 169
Cumulative tested: 33621273
Positive: 1334593
Recovered: 1324399
Active cases: 943