Odisha reports 68 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 68 Covid caases in the last 24 hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 4th Oct

New Positive Cases: 68

Of which 0-18 years: 9

In quarantine: 40

Local contacts: 28

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 4

2. Bhadrak: 1

3. Balangir: 1

4. Cuttack: 6

5. Deogarh: 1

6. Jajpur: 4

7. Keonjhar: 2

8. Khurda: 14

9. Mayurbhanj: 1

10. Nayagarh: 6

11. Nuapada: 3

12. Puri: 8

13. Sambalpur: 5

14. Sundargarh: 9

15. State Pool: 3

New recoveries: 169

Cumulative tested: 33621273

Positive: 1334593

Recovered: 1324399

Active cases: 943