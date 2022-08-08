Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 652 Covid cases today.

Covid-19 Report For 7th August

New Positive Cases: 652

Of which 0-18 years: 132

In quarantine: 381

Local contacts: 271

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 2

2. Balasore: 6

3. Bargarh: 46

4. Bhadrak: 1

5. Balangir: 47

6. Boudh: 3

7. Cuttack: 14

8. Deogarh: 7

9. Dhenkanal: 3

10. Gajapati: 6

11. Ganjam: 1

12. Jajpur: 8

13. Jharsuguda: 9

14. Kalahandi: 36

15. Kandhamal: 13

16. Kendrapada: 2

17. Keonjhar: 1

18. Khurda: 70

19. Koraput: 11

23. Nayagarh: 18

24. Nuapada: 16

25. Puri: 7

26. Rayagada: 15

27. Sambalpur: 58

28. Sonepur: 21

29. Sundargarh: 137

30. State Pool: 15

New recoveries: 704

Cumulative tested: 32804399

Positive: 1319527

Recovered: 1304527

Active cases: 5798

20. Malkangiri: 2

21. Mayurbhanj: 43

22. Nawarangpur: 34