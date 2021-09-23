Odisha reports 644 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 644 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1022594. Khordha district registered the Highest of 283 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 77 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 22nd September
New Positive Cases: 644
Of which 0-18 years: 72
In quarantine: 375
Local contacts: 269
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 14
2. Balasore: 34
3. Bhadrak: 7
4. Balangir: 5
5. Cuttack: 77
6. Deogarh: 4
7. Dhenkanal: 6
8. Gajapati: 1
9. Ganjam: 6
10. Jagatsinghpur: 28
11. Jajpur: 20
12. Jharsuguda: 5
13. Kandhamal: 1
14. Kendrapada: 11
15. Keonjhar: 1
16. Khurda: 283
17. Malkangiri: 5
18. Mayurbhanj: 15
19. Nayagarh: 6
20. Puri: 22
21. Rayagada: 2
22. Sambalpur: 10
23. Sonepur: 1
24. Sundargarh: 13
25. State Pool: 67
New recoveries: 445
Cumulative tested: 19517845
Positive: 1022594
Recovered: 1008671
Active cases: 5713