Odisha reports 630 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 630 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1015713 . Khordha district registered the Highest of 221 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 118 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 10th September

New Positive Cases: 630

Of which 0-18 years: 116

In quarantine: 368

Local contacts: 262

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 5

2. Balasore: 23

3. Bargarh: 4

4. Bhadrak: 10

5. Balangir: 3

6. Boudh: 1

7. Cuttack: 118

8. Deogarh: 4

9. Dhenkanal: 12

10. Gajapati: 3

11. Ganjam: 3

12. Jagatsinghpur: 11

13. Jajpur: 32

14. Jharsuguda: 1

15. Kalahandi: 1

16. Kandhamal: 2

17. Kendrapada: 8

18. Keonjhar: 4

19. Khurda: 221

20. Koraput: 9

21. Malkangiri: 4

22. Mayurbhanj: 20

23. Nawarangpur: 2

24. Nayagarh: 17

25. Nuapada: 1

26. Puri: 16

27. Rayagada: 7

28. Sambalpur: 13

29. Sundargarh: 22

30. State Pool: 53

New recoveries: 689

Cumulative tested: 18793997

Positive: 1015713

Recovered: 1000548

Active cases: 7020