Odisha reports 63 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 63 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 6th Oct
New Positive Cases: 63
Of which 0-18 years: 11
In quarantine: 37
Local contacts: 26
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 6
2. Bargarh: 4
3. Balangir: 1
4. Cuttack: 8
5. Jagatsinghpur: 1
6. Jajpur: 3
7. Jharsuguda: 1
8. Kalahandi: 1
9. Kendrapada: 1
10. Khurda: 6
11. Mayurbhanj: 1
12. Nayagarh: 4
13. Nuapada: 5
14. Puri: 6
15. Sambalpur: 2
16. Sundargarh: 11
17. State Pool: 2
New recoveries: 166
Cumulative tested: 33635550
Positive: 1334705
Recovered: 1324736
Active cases: 717