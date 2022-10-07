Odisha reports 63 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 63 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 6th Oct

New Positive Cases: 63

Of which 0-18 years: 11

In quarantine: 37

Local contacts: 26

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 6

2. Bargarh: 4

3. Balangir: 1

4. Cuttack: 8

5. Jagatsinghpur: 1

6. Jajpur: 3

7. Jharsuguda: 1

8. Kalahandi: 1

9. Kendrapada: 1

10. Khurda: 6

11. Mayurbhanj: 1

12. Nayagarh: 4

13. Nuapada: 5

14. Puri: 6

15. Sambalpur: 2

16. Sundargarh: 11

17. State Pool: 2

New recoveries: 166

Cumulative tested: 33635550

Positive: 1334705

Recovered: 1324736

Active cases: 717