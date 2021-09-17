Odisha reports 628 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 628 new  COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1018926. Khordha district registered the Highest of 291 COVID19 infections followed by  Cuttack district with 72 cases

Covid-19 Report For 16th September

New Positive Cases: 628

Of which 0-18 years: 96

In quarantine: 367

Local contacts: 261

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 5

2. Balasore: 22

3. Bargarh: 7

4. Bhadrak: 7

5. Balangir: 1

6. Cuttack: 72

7. Deogarh: 1

8. Dhenkanal: 5

9. Gajapati: 2

10. Ganjam: 1

11. Jagatsinghpur: 26

12. Jajpur: 19

13. Jharsuguda: 3

14. Kendrapada: 9

15. Keonjhar: 2

16. Khurda: 291

17. Koraput: 16

18. Mayurbhanj: 22

19. Nayagarh: 7

20. Puri: 9

21. Rayagada: 4

22. Sambalpur: 8
23. Sundargarh: 23
24. State Pool: 66
New recoveries: 681
Cumulative tested: 19128253
Positive: 1018926
Recovered: 1004845
Active cases: 5906

 

