Odisha reports 615 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: In last 24 hours, Odisha reports 615 Covid positive cases including 68 in the 0-18 years age group; Khordha district with 323 positives during the period, accounts for almost 53% cases of state’s tally.

In quarantine: 357

Local contacts: 258

1. Angul: 4

2. Balasore: 12

3. Bargarh: 3

4. Bhadrak: 7

5. Boudh: 1

6. Cuttack: 72 7. Dhenkanal: 1 8. Ganjam: 3 9. Jagatsinghpur: 8 10. Jajpur: 9 11. Jharsuguda: 2 12. Kendrapada: 10 13. Keonjhar: 3 14. Khurda: 323 15. Koraput: 4 16. Mayurbhanj: 28 17. Nayagarh: 3 18. Nuapada: 3 19. Puri: 15 20. Rayagada: 1 21. Sambalpur: 19 22. Sundargarh: 8 23. State Pool: 76 New recoveries: 546 Cumulative tested: 20827920 Positive: 1033288 Recovered: 1019764 Active cases: 5203