Odisha reports 6 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 6 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1287860. Khordha district registered the Highest of 2 COVID19 infections followed by Sambalpur district with 3 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 11th April

New Positive Cases: 6

Of which 0-18 years: 2

In quarantine: 4

Local contacts: 2

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Kendrapada: 1

2. Khurda: 2

3. Sambalpur: 3

New recoveries: 12

Cumulative tested: 30947344

Positive: 1287860

Recovered: 1278548

Active cases: 137