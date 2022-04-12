Odisha reports 6 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 6 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1287860. Khordha district registered the Highest of 2 COVID19 infections followed by Sambalpur district with 3 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 11th April
New Positive Cases: 6
Of which 0-18 years: 2
In quarantine: 4
Local contacts: 2
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Kendrapada: 1
2. Khurda: 2
3. Sambalpur: 3
New recoveries: 12
Cumulative tested: 30947344
Positive: 1287860
Recovered: 1278548
Active cases: 137