Odisha reports 593 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 593 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1029412 . Khordha district registered the Highest of 290 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 84 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 5th October
New Positive Cases: 593
Of which 0-18 years: 80
In quarantine: 346
Local contacts: 247
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 4
2. Balasore: 11
3. Bargarh: 1
4. Bhadrak: 4
5. Balangir: 1
6. Cuttack: 84
7. Deogarh: 2
8. Dhenkanal: 4
9. Ganjam: 2
10. Jagatsinghpur: 22
11. Jajpur: 14
12. Kalahandi: 5
13. Kandhamal: 1
14. Kendrapada: 9
15. Khurda: 290
16. Koraput: 1
17. Mayurbhanj: 27
18. Nayagarh: 4
19. Puri: 23
20. Sambalpur: 9
21. Sonepur: 1
22. Sundargarh: 8
23. State Pool: 66
New recoveries: 557
Cumulative tested: 20366917
Positive: 1029412
Recovered: 1016165
Active cases: 4967