Odisha reports 593 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 593 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1029412 . Khordha district registered the Highest of 290 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 84 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 5th October

New Positive Cases: 593

Of which 0-18 years: 80

In quarantine: 346

Local contacts: 247

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 4

2. Balasore: 11

3. Bargarh: 1

4. Bhadrak: 4

5. Balangir: 1

6. Cuttack: 84

7. Deogarh: 2

8. Dhenkanal: 4

9. Ganjam: 2

10. Jagatsinghpur: 22

11. Jajpur: 14

12. Kalahandi: 5

13. Kandhamal: 1

14. Kendrapada: 9

15. Khurda: 290

16. Koraput: 1

17. Mayurbhanj: 27

18. Nayagarh: 4

19. Puri: 23

20. Sambalpur: 9

21. Sonepur: 1

22. Sundargarh: 8

23. State Pool: 66

New recoveries: 557

Cumulative tested: 20366917

Positive: 1029412

Recovered: 1016165

Active cases: 4967