Odisha reports 59 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 59 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1287608. Khordha district registered the Highest of 14 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 4 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 29th March

New Positive Cases: 59

Of which 0-18 years: 17

In quarantine: 35

Local contacts: 24

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 2

2. Balasore: 3

3. Balangir: 2

4. Cuttack: 4

5. Deogarh: 1

6. Gajapati: 5

7. Jajpur: 3

8. Khurda: 14

9. Mayurbhanj: 4

10. Sambalpur: 3

11. Sundargarh: 15

12. State Pool: 3

New recoveries: 65

Cumulative tested: 30621548

Positive: 1287608

Recovered: 1278035

Active cases: 400