Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 5891 Covid19 cases in last 24 hours, 852 children in the 0-18 years age group test positive during the period; In quarantine: 3413, Local contacts: 2478
Khordha registers 1500 new infections, Sundargarh 501, Cuttack 482.
Active cases in state – 77340.
Covid-19 Report For 24th Jan
New Positive Cases: 5891
Of which 0-18 years: 852
In quarantine: 3413
Local contacts: 2478
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 106
2. Balasore: 234
3. Bargarh: 85
4. Bhadrak: 94
5. Balangir: 138
6. Boudh: 93
7. Cuttack: 482
8. Deogarh: 61
9. Dhenkanal: 133
10. Gajapati: 96
11. Ganjam: 75
12. Jagatsinghpur: 108
13. Jajpur: 219
14. Jharsuguda: 35
15. Kalahandi: 188
16. Kandhamal: 73
17. Kendrapada: 114
18. Keonjhar: 137
19. Khurda: 1500
20. Koraput: 128
21. Malkangiri: 52
22. Mayurbhanj: 218
23. Nawarangpur: 95
24. Nayagarh: 205
25. Nuapada: 56
26. Puri: 63
27. Rayagada: 125
28. Sambalpur: 158
29. Sonepur: 20
30. Sundargarh: 501
31. State Pool: 299
New recoveries: 10309
Cumulative tested: 27253665
Positive: 1217842
Recovered: 1131917
Active cases: 77340