Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 5891 Covid19 cases in last 24 hours, 852 children in the 0-18 years age group test positive during the period; In quarantine: 3413, Local contacts: 2478

Khordha registers 1500 new infections, Sundargarh 501, Cuttack 482.

Active cases in state – 77340.

Covid-19 Report For 24th Jan

New Positive Cases: 5891

Of which 0-18 years: 852

In quarantine: 3413

Local contacts: 2478

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 106

2. Balasore: 234

3. Bargarh: 85

4. Bhadrak: 94

5. Balangir: 138

6. Boudh: 93

7. Cuttack: 482

8. Deogarh: 61

9. Dhenkanal: 133

10. Gajapati: 96

11. Ganjam: 75

12. Jagatsinghpur: 108

13. Jajpur: 219

14. Jharsuguda: 35

15. Kalahandi: 188

16. Kandhamal: 73

17. Kendrapada: 114

18. Keonjhar: 137

19. Khurda: 1500

20. Koraput: 128

21. Malkangiri: 52

22. Mayurbhanj: 218

23. Nawarangpur: 95

24. Nayagarh: 205

25. Nuapada: 56

26. Puri: 63

27. Rayagada: 125

28. Sambalpur: 158

29. Sonepur: 20

30. Sundargarh: 501

31. State Pool: 299

New recoveries: 10309

Cumulative tested: 27253665

Positive: 1217842

Recovered: 1131917

Active cases: 77340