Odisha reports 582 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 582 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1029994. Khordha district registered the Highest of 282 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 46 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 6th October
New Positive Cases: 582
Of which 0-18 years: 83
In quarantine: 337
Local contacts: 245
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Balasore: 19
2. Bargarh: 2
3. Bhadrak: 3
4. Balangir: 3
5. Cuttack: 46
6. Deogarh: 2
7. Dhenkanal: 2
8. Gajapati: 5
9. Ganjam: 4
10. Jagatsinghpur: 24
11. Jajpur: 24
12. Jharsuguda: 2
13. Kalahandi: 1
14. Kandhamal: 2
15. Kendrapada: 11
16. Keonjhar: 5
17. Khurda: 282
18. Koraput: 1
19. Mayurbhanj: 22
20. Nawarangpur: 1
21. Nayagarh: 5
22. Puri: 21
23. Sambalpur: 21
24. Sonepur: 1
25. Sundargarh: 7
26. State Pool: 66
New recoveries: 429
Cumulative tested: 20443634
Positive: 1029994
Recovered: 1016594
Active cases: 5113