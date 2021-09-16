Odisha reports 580 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 580 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1018298. Khordha district registered the Highest of 261 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 87 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 15th September

New Positive Cases 580

Of which 0-18 years: 77

In quarantine: 336

Local contacts: 244

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 6

2. Balasore: 17

3. Bargarh: 8

4. Bhadrak: 7

5. Cuttack: 87

6. Deogarh: 2

7. Dhenkanal: 9

8. Jagatsinghpur: 13

9. Jajpur: 29

10. Jharsuguda: 11

11. Kendrapada: 10

12. Keonjhar: 1

13. Khurda: 261

14. Koraput: 4

15. Malkangiri: 1

16. Mayurbhanj: 7

17. Nayagarh: 7

18. Puri: 18

19. Rayagada: 6

20. Sambalpur: 6

21. Sonepur: 1

22. Sundargarh: 10

23. State Pool: 59

New recoveries: 561

Cumulative tested: 19066015

Positive: 1018298

Recovered: 1004164

Active cases: 5963