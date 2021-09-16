Odisha reports 580 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 580 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1018298. Khordha district registered the Highest of 261 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 87 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 15th September
New Positive Cases 580
Of which 0-18 years: 77
In quarantine: 336
Local contacts: 244
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 6
2. Balasore: 17
3. Bargarh: 8
4. Bhadrak: 7
5. Cuttack: 87
6. Deogarh: 2
7. Dhenkanal: 9
8. Jagatsinghpur: 13
9. Jajpur: 29
10. Jharsuguda: 11
11. Kendrapada: 10
12. Keonjhar: 1
13. Khurda: 261
14. Koraput: 4
15. Malkangiri: 1
16. Mayurbhanj: 7
17. Nayagarh: 7
18. Puri: 18
19. Rayagada: 6
20. Sambalpur: 6
21. Sonepur: 1
22. Sundargarh: 10
23. State Pool: 59
New recoveries: 561
Cumulative tested: 19066015
Positive: 1018298
Recovered: 1004164
Active cases: 5963