Odisha reports 572 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 572 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 10th July
New Positive Cases: 572
Of which 0-18 years: 69
In quarantine: 336
Local contacts: 236
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 14
2. Balasore: 12
3. Bargarh: 1
4. Bhadrak: 3
5. Balangir: 2
6. Boudh: 1
7. Cuttack: 68
8. Deogarh: 2
9. Gajapati: 5
10. Jagatsinghpur: 8
11. Jajpur: 15
12. Jharsuguda: 6
13. Kalahandi: 5
14. Kendrapada: 1
15. Keonjhar: 3
16. Khurda: 219
17. Koraput: 4
18. Mayurbhanj: 16
19. Nayagarh: 5
20. Nuapada: 8
21. Puri: 12
22. Rayagada: 2
23. Sambalpur: 41
24. Sonepur: 3
25. Sundargarh: 63
26. State Pool: 53
New recoveries: 239
Cumulative tested: 32243160
Positive: 1294076
Recovered: 1281537
Active cases: 3360