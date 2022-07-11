Odisha reports 572 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 572 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 10th July

New Positive Cases: 572

Of which 0-18 years: 69

In quarantine: 336

Local contacts: 236

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 14

2. Balasore: 12

3. Bargarh: 1

4. Bhadrak: 3

5. Balangir: 2

6. Boudh: 1

7. Cuttack: 68

8. Deogarh: 2

9. Gajapati: 5

10. Jagatsinghpur: 8

11. Jajpur: 15

12. Jharsuguda: 6

13. Kalahandi: 5

14. Kendrapada: 1

15. Keonjhar: 3

16. Khurda: 219

17. Koraput: 4

18. Mayurbhanj: 16

19. Nayagarh: 5

20. Nuapada: 8

21. Puri: 12

22. Rayagada: 2

23. Sambalpur: 41

24. Sonepur: 3

25. Sundargarh: 63

26. State Pool: 53

New recoveries: 239

Cumulative tested: 32243160

Positive: 1294076

Recovered: 1281537

Active cases: 3360