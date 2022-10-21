Odisha reports 57 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 57 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 20th Oct

New Positive Cases: 57

Of which 0-18 years: 5

In quarantine: 34

Local contacts: 23

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 4

2. Bargarh: 3

3. Balangir: 3

4. Boudh: 2

5. Cuttack: 1

6. Deogarh: 2

7. Jagatsinghpur: 2

8. Jajpur: 3

9. Kalahandi: 1

10. Khurda: 10

11. Koraput: 2

12. Nayagarh: 1

13. Nuapada: 2

14. Puri: 4

15. Sambalpur: 3

16. Sundargarh: 12

17. State Pool: 2

New recoveries: 73

Cumulative tested: 33760790

Positive: 1335751

Recovered: 1326031

Active cases: 465