Odisha reports 57 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 57 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 20th Oct
New Positive Cases: 57
Of which 0-18 years: 5
In quarantine: 34
Local contacts: 23
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 4
2. Bargarh: 3
3. Balangir: 3
4. Boudh: 2
5. Cuttack: 1
6. Deogarh: 2
7. Jagatsinghpur: 2
8. Jajpur: 3
9. Kalahandi: 1
10. Khurda: 10
11. Koraput: 2
12. Nayagarh: 1
13. Nuapada: 2
14. Puri: 4
15. Sambalpur: 3
16. Sundargarh: 12
17. State Pool: 2
New recoveries: 73
Cumulative tested: 33760790
Positive: 1335751
Recovered: 1326031
Active cases: 465