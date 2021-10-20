Odisha reports 559 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 559 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1036532. Khordha district registered the Highest of 279 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 54 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 19th October

New Positive Cases: 559

Of which 0-18 years: 71

In quarantine: 321

Local contacts: 238

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

1. Angul: 2

2. Balasore: 12

3. Bargarh: 2

4. Bhadrak: 5

5. Balangir: 3

6. Boudh: 18

7. Cuttack: 54

8. Deogarh: 2

9. Dhenkanal: 10

10. Ganjam: 4

11. Jagatsinghpur: 14

12. Jajpur: 14

13. Jharsuguda: 2

14. Kandhamal: 2

15. Kendrapada: 4

16. Khurda: 279

17. Koraput: 6

18. Mayurbhanj: 8

19. Nayagarh: 9

20. Puri: 14

21. Rayagada: 1

22. Sambalpur: 16

23. Sundargarh: 10

24. State Pool: 68

New recoveries: 618

Cumulative tested: 21246062

Positive: 1036532

Recovered: 1023398

Active cases: 4785