Odisha reports 559 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 559 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1036532. Khordha district registered the Highest of 279 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 54 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 19th October
New Positive Cases: 559
Of which 0-18 years: 71
In quarantine: 321
Local contacts: 238
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
1. Angul: 2
2. Balasore: 12
3. Bargarh: 2
4. Bhadrak: 5
5. Balangir: 3
6. Boudh: 18
7. Cuttack: 54
8. Deogarh: 2
9. Dhenkanal: 10
10. Ganjam: 4
11. Jagatsinghpur: 14
12. Jajpur: 14
13. Jharsuguda: 2
14. Kandhamal: 2
15. Kendrapada: 4
16. Khurda: 279
17. Koraput: 6
18. Mayurbhanj: 8
19. Nayagarh: 9
20. Puri: 14
21. Rayagada: 1
22. Sambalpur: 16
23. Sundargarh: 10
24. State Pool: 68
New recoveries: 618
Cumulative tested: 21246062
Positive: 1036532
Recovered: 1023398
Active cases: 4785