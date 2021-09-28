Odisha reports 545 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 545 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1025309. Khordha district registered the Highest of 218 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 73 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 27th September
New Positive Cases: 545
Of which 0-18 years: 74
In quarantine: 319
Local contacts: 226
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 7
2. Balasore: 47
3. Bargarh: 1
4. Bhadrak: 10
5. Balangir: 2
6. Cuttack: 73
7. Deogarh: 4
8. Dhenkanal: 2
9. Gajapati: 1
10. Ganjam: 6
11. Jagatsinghpur: 37
12. Jajpur: 20
13. Jharsuguda: 8
14. Kalahandi: 1
15. Kandhamal: 1
16. Kendrapada: 10
17. Keonjhar: 3
18. Khurda: 218
19. Koraput: 2
20. Mayurbhanj: 14
21. Nawarangpur: 3
22. Puri: 6
23. Rayagada: 3
24. Sambalpur: 3
25. Sonepur: 2
26. Sundargarh: 11
27. State Pool: 50
New recoveries: 653
Cumulative tested: 19841897
Positive: 1025309
Recovered: 1011482
Active cases: 5587