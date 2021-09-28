Odisha reports 545 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 545 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1025309. Khordha district registered the Highest of 218 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 73 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 27th September

New Positive Cases: 545

Of which 0-18 years: 74

In quarantine: 319

Local contacts: 226

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 7

2. Balasore: 47

3. Bargarh: 1

4. Bhadrak: 10

5. Balangir: 2

6. Cuttack: 73

7. Deogarh: 4

8. Dhenkanal: 2

9. Gajapati: 1

10. Ganjam: 6

11. Jagatsinghpur: 37

12. Jajpur: 20

13. Jharsuguda: 8

14. Kalahandi: 1

15. Kandhamal: 1

16. Kendrapada: 10

17. Keonjhar: 3

18. Khurda: 218

19. Koraput: 2

20. Mayurbhanj: 14

21. Nawarangpur: 3

22. Puri: 6

23. Rayagada: 3

24. Sambalpur: 3

25. Sonepur: 2

26. Sundargarh: 11

27. State Pool: 50

New recoveries: 653

Cumulative tested: 19841897

Positive: 1025309

Recovered: 1011482

Active cases: 5587