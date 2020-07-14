Odisha reports 543 new COVID19 Cases in last 24 hours, total tally 14280

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 543 new COVID19 Cases in last 24 hours, total tally in the state reached at 14280. 354 positives from quarantine centres. The remaining 189 are local contact cases.

Dist Wise Cases

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 8

3. Bargarh: 3

4. Bhadrak :1

5. Bolangir : 5

6. Boudh: 7

7. Cuttack: 39

8. Dhenkanal: 2

9. Gajapati: 29

10. Ganjam: 188

11. Jagatsinghpur: 15

12. Jajpur: 1

13. Jharsuguda: 6

14. Kendrapada: 10

15. Keonjhar: 22

16. Khordha: 87

17. Malkangiri: 11

18. Mayurbhanj: 22

19. Nayagarh: 1

20. Puri: 7

21. Rayagada: 24

22. Sambalpur: 2

23. Sundargarh: 52

New Recoveries: 505

Cumulative Tested: 347226

Positive: 14280

Recovered: 9255

Active Cases: 4929

