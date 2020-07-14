Odisha reports 543 new COVID19 Cases in last 24 hours, total tally 14280

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 543 new COVID19 Cases in last 24 hours, total tally in the state reached at 14280. 354 positives from quarantine centres. The remaining 189 are local contact cases.
Dist Wise Cases
1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 8
3. Bargarh: 3
4. Bhadrak :1
5. Bolangir : 5
6. Boudh: 7
7. Cuttack: 39
8. Dhenkanal: 2
9. Gajapati: 29
10. Ganjam: 188
11. Jagatsinghpur: 15
12. Jajpur: 1
13. Jharsuguda: 6
14. Kendrapada: 10
15. Keonjhar: 22
16. Khordha: 87
17. Malkangiri: 11
18. Mayurbhanj: 22
19. Nayagarh: 1
20. Puri: 7
21. Rayagada: 24
22. Sambalpur: 2
23. Sundargarh: 52
New Recoveries: 505
Cumulative Tested: 347226
Positive: 14280
Recovered: 9255
Active Cases: 4929