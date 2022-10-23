Odisha reports 53 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 53 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 22nd Oct
New Positive Cases: 53
Of which 0-18 years: 7
In quarantine: 31
Local contacts: 22
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 4
2. Bargarh: 1
3. Balangir: 2
4. Cuttack: 3
5. Deogarh: 1
6. Jagatsinghpur: 2
7. Kalahandi: 1
8. Khurda: 11
9. Mayurbhanj: 2
10. Nawarangpur: 1
11. Nayagarh: 1
12. Nuapada: 1
13. Puri: 5
14. Rayagada: 1
15. Sambalpur: 7
16. Sundargarh: 8
17. State Pool: 2
New recoveries: 65
Cumulative tested: 33778074
Positive: 1335861
Recovered: 1326170
Active case: 435