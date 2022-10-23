Odisha reports 53 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 53 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 22nd Oct

New Positive Cases: 53

Of which 0-18 years: 7

In quarantine: 31

Local contacts: 22

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 4

2. Bargarh: 1

3. Balangir: 2

4. Cuttack: 3

5. Deogarh: 1

6. Jagatsinghpur: 2

7. Kalahandi: 1

8. Khurda: 11

9. Mayurbhanj: 2

10. Nawarangpur: 1

11. Nayagarh: 1

12. Nuapada: 1

13. Puri: 5

14. Rayagada: 1

15. Sambalpur: 7

16. Sundargarh: 8

17. State Pool: 2

New recoveries: 65

Cumulative tested: 33778074

Positive: 1335861

Recovered: 1326170

Active case: 435