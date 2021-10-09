Odisha reports 526 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 526 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1031044. Khordha district registered the Highest of 233 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 63 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 8th October

New Positive Cases: 526

Of which 0-18 years: 68

In quarantine: 303

Local contacts: 223

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 3

2. Balasore: 33

3. Bargarh: 2

4. Bhadrak: 3

5. Balangir: 1

6. Cuttack: 63

7. Deogarh: 3

8. Gajapati: 2

9. Ganjam: 3

10. Jagatsinghpur: 16

11. Jajpur: 13

12. Jharsuguda: 1

13. Kalahandi: 1

14. Kandhamal: 3

15. Kendrapada: 14

16. Khurda: 233

17. Koraput: 4

18. Malkangiri: 2

19. Mayurbhanj: 29

20. Nayagarh: 2

21. Puri: 11

22. Rayagada: 2

23. Sambalpur: 7

24. Sonepur: 1

25. Sundargarh: 19

26. State Pool: 55

New recoveries: 598

Cumulative tested: 20578622

Positive: 1031044

Recovered: 1017714

Active cases: 5035