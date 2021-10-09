Odisha reports 526 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 526 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1031044. Khordha district registered the Highest of 233 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 63 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 8th October
New Positive Cases: 526
Of which 0-18 years: 68
In quarantine: 303
Local contacts: 223
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 3
2. Balasore: 33
3. Bargarh: 2
4. Bhadrak: 3
5. Balangir: 1
6. Cuttack: 63
7. Deogarh: 3
8. Gajapati: 2
9. Ganjam: 3
10. Jagatsinghpur: 16
11. Jajpur: 13
12. Jharsuguda: 1
13. Kalahandi: 1
14. Kandhamal: 3
15. Kendrapada: 14
16. Khurda: 233
17. Koraput: 4
18. Malkangiri: 2
19. Mayurbhanj: 29
20. Nayagarh: 2
21. Puri: 11
22. Rayagada: 2
23. Sambalpur: 7
24. Sonepur: 1
25. Sundargarh: 19
26. State Pool: 55
New recoveries: 598
Cumulative tested: 20578622
Positive: 1031044
Recovered: 1017714
Active cases: 5035