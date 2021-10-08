Odisha reports 524 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 524 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1030518. Khordha district registered the Highest of 250 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 75 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 7th October
New Positive Cases: 524
Of which 0-18 years: 75
In quarantine: 306
Local contacts: 218
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 6
2. Balasore: 20
3. Bhadrak: 3
4. Balangir: 1
5. Cuttack: 75
6. Deogarh: 2
7. Dhenkanal: 1
8. Ganjam: 3
9. Jagatsinghpur: 15
10. Jajpur: 14
11. Kalahandi: 1
12. Kandhamal: 1
13. Kendrapada: 7
14. Keonjhar: 3
15. Khurda: 250
16. Koraput: 3
17. Malkangiri: 1
18. Mayurbhanj: 22
19. Nayagarh: 3
20. Nuapada: 1
21. Puri: 13
22. Rayagada: 2
23. Sambalpur: 8
24. Sundargarh: 11
25. State Pool: 58
New recoveries: 522
Cumulative tested: 20510358
Positive: 1030518
Recovered: 1017116
Active cases: 5111