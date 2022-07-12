Odisha reports 509 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 509 Covid cases in the last 24hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 11th July
New Positive Cases: 509
Of which 0-18 years: 52
In quarantine: 299
Local contacts: 210
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 5
2. Bargarh: 2
3. Bhadrak: 7
4. Balangir: 1
5. Boudh: 2
6. Cuttack: 110
7. Dhenkanal: 1
8. Gajapati: 4
9. Ganjam: 3
10. Jagatsinghpur: 9
11. Jajpur: 10
12. Kalahandi: 6
13. Kandhamal: 2
14. Kendrapada: 6
15. Keonjhar: 3
16. Khurda: 200
17. Koraput: 2
18. Malkangiri: 1
19. Mayurbhanj: 8
20. Nawarangpur: 1
21. Nayagarh: 9
22. Nuapada: 4
23. Puri: 14
24. Sambalpur: 8
25. Sonepur: 1
26. Sundargarh: 49
27. State Pool: 41
New recoveries: 329
Cumulative tested: 32257778
Positive: 1294585
Recovered: 1281866
Active cases: 3539