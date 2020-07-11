Odisha reports 5 more COVID19 deaths

Bhubaneswar: 5 COVID19 patients succumb to the disease in last 24 hours in Odisha. 2 from Ganjam and 1 each from Puri, Bhubaneswar & Cuttack.

Demise of 5 Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1. A 70-year old Male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes and Hypertension.

2. A 46-year old Male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension and Hypothyroidism.

3. A 56-year old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes.

4. A 55-year old Male of Ganjam district.

5. A 72-year old Male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

One more non COVID death reported in Odisha. Regret to report the demise of a 62-year old Covid positive female of Kendrapara district due to brain tumour.

She was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension and Asthma.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 570 new Covid-19 positive cases, total tally reached at 12526. 384 from quarantine centres & 186 are local contacts. Of the new Ganjam reports the highest, 218 cases. Samples tested on Friday 5845, Cumulative 3,27,288.

