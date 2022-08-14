Odisha reports 488 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 488 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 13th August
New Positive Cases: 488
Of which 0-18 years: 114
In quarantine: 286
Local contacts: 202
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 4
2. Balasore: 8
3. Bargarh: 22
4. Bhadrak: 4
5. Balangir: 20
6. Boudh: 40
7. Cuttack: 11
8. Deogarh: 3
9. Dhenkanal: 3
10. Gajapati: 5
11. Ganjam: 2
12. Jagatsinghpur: 2
13. Jajpur: 5
14. Jharsuguda: 12
15. Kalahandi: 31
16. Kandhamal: 4
17. Kendrapada: 7
18. Khurda: 66
19. Koraput: 6
20. Malkangiri: 1
21. Mayurbhanj: 21
22. Nawarangpur: 20
23. Nayagarh: 9
24. Nuapada: 7
25. Puri: 7
26. Rayagada: 14
27. Sambalpur: 26
28. Sonepur: 9
29. Sundargarh: 105
30. State Pool: 14
New recoveries: 667
Cumulative tested: 32908177
Positive: 1322671
Recovered: 1309677
Active cases: 3786