Odisha reports 488 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 488 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 13th August

New Positive Cases: 488

Of which 0-18 years: 114

In quarantine: 286

Local contacts: 202

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 4

2. Balasore: 8

3. Bargarh: 22

4. Bhadrak: 4

5. Balangir: 20

6. Boudh: 40

7. Cuttack: 11

8. Deogarh: 3

9. Dhenkanal: 3

10. Gajapati: 5

11. Ganjam: 2

12. Jagatsinghpur: 2

13. Jajpur: 5

14. Jharsuguda: 12

15. Kalahandi: 31

16. Kandhamal: 4

17. Kendrapada: 7

18. Khurda: 66

19. Koraput: 6

20. Malkangiri: 1

21. Mayurbhanj: 21

22. Nawarangpur: 20

23. Nayagarh: 9

24. Nuapada: 7

25. Puri: 7

26. Rayagada: 14

27. Sambalpur: 26

28. Sonepur: 9

29. Sundargarh: 105

30. State Pool: 14

New recoveries: 667

Cumulative tested: 32908177

Positive: 1322671

Recovered: 1309677

Active cases: 3786