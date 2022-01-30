Odisha reports 4843 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 4843 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1245911. Khordha district registered the Highest of 1023 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 379 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 29th Jan

New Positive Cases: 4843

Of which 0-18 years: 663

In quarantine: 2815

Local contacts: 2028

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 58

2. Balasore: 152

3. Bargarh: 80

4. Bhadrak: 60

5. Balangir: 95

6. Boudh: 49

7. Cuttack: 379

8. Deogarh: 73

9. Dhenkanal: 45

10. Gajapati: 62

11. Ganjam: 67

12. Jagatsinghpur: 100

13. Jajpur: 166

14. Jharsuguda: 61

15. Kalahandi: 158

16. Kandhamal: 52

17. Kendrapada: 70

18. Keonjhar: 81

19. Khurda: 1023

20. Koraput: 50

21. Malkangiri: 18

22. Mayurbhanj: 152

23. Nawarangpur: 137

24. Nayagarh: 194

25. Nuapada: 166

26. Puri: 72

27. Rayagada: 99

28. Sambalpur: 128

29. Sonepur: 73

30. Sundargarh: 735

31. State Pool: 188

New recoveries: 10267

Cumulative tested: 27570488

Positive: 1245911

Recovered: 1184174

Active cases: 53090