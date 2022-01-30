Odisha reports 4843 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 4843 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1245911. Khordha district registered the Highest of 1023 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 379 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 29th Jan
New Positive Cases: 4843
Of which 0-18 years: 663
In quarantine: 2815
Local contacts: 2028
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 58
2. Balasore: 152
3. Bargarh: 80
4. Bhadrak: 60
5. Balangir: 95
6. Boudh: 49
7. Cuttack: 379
8. Deogarh: 73
9. Dhenkanal: 45
10. Gajapati: 62
11. Ganjam: 67
12. Jagatsinghpur: 100
13. Jajpur: 166
14. Jharsuguda: 61
15. Kalahandi: 158
16. Kandhamal: 52
17. Kendrapada: 70
18. Keonjhar: 81
19. Khurda: 1023
20. Koraput: 50
21. Malkangiri: 18
22. Mayurbhanj: 152
23. Nawarangpur: 137
24. Nayagarh: 194
25. Nuapada: 166
26. Puri: 72
27. Rayagada: 99
28. Sambalpur: 128
29. Sonepur: 73
30. Sundargarh: 735
31. State Pool: 188
New recoveries: 10267
Cumulative tested: 27570488
Positive: 1245911
Recovered: 1184174
Active cases: 53090