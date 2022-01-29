Odisha reports 4842 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 4842 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1241068. Khordha district registered the Highest of 1253 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 443 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 28th Jan
New Positive Cases: 4842
Of which 0-18 years: 671
In quarantine: 2809
Local contacts: 2033
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 104
2. Balasore: 169
3. Bargarh: 72
4. Bhadrak: 106
5. Balangir: 140
6. Boudh: 28
7. Cuttack: 443
8. Deogarh: 85
9. Dhenkanal: 84
10. Gajapati: 65
11. Ganjam: 58
12. Jagatsinghpur: 96
13. Jajpur: 134
14. Jharsuguda: 70
15. Kalahandi: 155
16. Kandhamal: 80
17. Kendrapada: 60
18. Keonjhar: 69
19. Khurda: 1253
20. Koraput: 81
21. Malkangiri: 43
22. Mayurbhanj: 179
23. Nawarangpur: 124
24. Nayagarh: 210
25. Nuapada: 142
26. Puri: 76
27. Rayagada: 101
28. Sambalpur: 149
29. Sonepur: 42
30. Sundargarh: 159
31. State Pool: 265
New recoveries: 10511
Cumulative tested: 27507630
Positive: 1241068
Recovered: 1173907
Active cases: 58533