Odisha reports 4842 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 4842 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1241068. Khordha district registered the Highest of 1253 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 443 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 28th Jan

New Positive Cases: 4842

Of which 0-18 years: 671

In quarantine: 2809

Local contacts: 2033

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 104

2. Balasore: 169

3. Bargarh: 72

4. Bhadrak: 106

5. Balangir: 140

6. Boudh: 28

7. Cuttack: 443

8. Deogarh: 85

9. Dhenkanal: 84

10. Gajapati: 65

11. Ganjam: 58

12. Jagatsinghpur: 96

13. Jajpur: 134

14. Jharsuguda: 70

15. Kalahandi: 155

16. Kandhamal: 80

17. Kendrapada: 60

18. Keonjhar: 69

19. Khurda: 1253

20. Koraput: 81

21. Malkangiri: 43

22. Mayurbhanj: 179

23. Nawarangpur: 124

24. Nayagarh: 210

25. Nuapada: 142

26. Puri: 76

27. Rayagada: 101

28. Sambalpur: 149

29. Sonepur: 42

30. Sundargarh: 159

31. State Pool: 265

New recoveries: 10511

Cumulative tested: 27507630

Positive: 1241068

Recovered: 1173907

Active cases: 58533