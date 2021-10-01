Odisha reports 477 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 477 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1026953. Khordha district registered the Highest of 200 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 62 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 30th September

New Positive Cases: 477

Of which 0-18 years: 74

In quarantine: 278

Local contacts: 199

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 5

2. Balasore: 26

3. Bhadrak: 7

4. Balangir: 1

5. Cuttack: 62

6. Deogarh: 1

7. Dhenkanal: 8

8. Ganjam: 2

9. Jagatsinghpur: 23

10. Jajpur: 16

11. Jharsuguda: 2

12. Kalahandi: 7

13. Kendrapada: 4

14. Keonjhar: 5

15. Khurda: 200

16. Koraput: 4

17. Mayurbhanj: 23

18. Nayagarh: 2

19. Puri: 16

20. Sambalpur: 11

21. Sonepur: 2

22. Sundargarh: 5

23. State Pool: 45

New recoveries: 559

Cumulative tested: 20034245

Positive: 1026953

Recovered: 1013142

Active cases: 5556