Odisha reports 4,714 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 4,714 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1070869. Khordha district registered the Highest of 1619 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 360 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 8th Jan
New Positive Cases: 4714
Of which 0-18 years: 416
In quarantine: 2755
Local contacts: 1959
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 22
2. Balasore: 123
3. Bargarh: 56
4. Bhadrak: 7
5. Balangir: 99
6. Boudh: 6
7. Cuttack: 360
8. Deogarh: 36
9. Dhenkanal: 9
10. Gajapati: 32
11. Ganjam: 70
12. Jagatsinghpur: 63
13. Jajpur: 83
14. Jharsuguda: 154
15. Kalahandi: 15
16. Kandhamal: 13
17. Kendrapada: 10
18. Keonjhar: 43
19. Khurda: 1619
20. Koraput: 65
21. Malkangiri: 3
22. Mayurbhanj: 113
23. Nawarangpur: 37
24. Nayagarh: 34
25. Nuapada: 32
26. Puri: 119
27. Rayagada: 31
28. Sambalpur: 437
29. Sonepur: 46
30. Sundargarh: 662
31. State Pool: 315
New recoveries: 260
Cumulative tested: 26104669
Positive: 1070869
Recovered: 1046231
Active cases: 16117