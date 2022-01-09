Odisha reports 4,714 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 4,714 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1070869. Khordha district registered the Highest of 1619 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 360 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 8th Jan

New Positive Cases: 4714

Of which 0-18 years: 416

In quarantine: 2755

Local contacts: 1959

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 22

2. Balasore: 123

3. Bargarh: 56

4. Bhadrak: 7

5. Balangir: 99

6. Boudh: 6

7. Cuttack: 360

8. Deogarh: 36

9. Dhenkanal: 9

10. Gajapati: 32

11. Ganjam: 70

12. Jagatsinghpur: 63

13. Jajpur: 83

14. Jharsuguda: 154

15. Kalahandi: 15

16. Kandhamal: 13

17. Kendrapada: 10

18. Keonjhar: 43

19. Khurda: 1619

20. Koraput: 65

21. Malkangiri: 3

22. Mayurbhanj: 113

23. Nawarangpur: 37

24. Nayagarh: 34

25. Nuapada: 32

26. Puri: 119

27. Rayagada: 31

28. Sambalpur: 437

29. Sonepur: 46

30. Sundargarh: 662

31. State Pool: 315

New recoveries: 260

Cumulative tested: 26104669

Positive: 1070869

Recovered: 1046231

Active cases: 16117