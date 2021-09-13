Odisha reports 471 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 471 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1016833. Khordha district registered the Highest of 196 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 81 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 12th September
New Positive Cases: 471
Of which 0-18 years: 57
In quarantine: 274
Local contacts: 197
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 4
2. Balasore: 26
3. Bargarh: 2
4. Bhadrak: 4
5. Balangir: 1
6. Cuttack: 81
7. Deogarh: 2
8. Dhenkanal: 5
9. Jagatsinghpur: 16
10. Jajpur: 22
11. Jharsuguda: 3
12. Kandhamal: 1
13. Kendrapada: 9
14. Keonjhar: 3
15. Khurda: 196
16. Malkangiri: 2
17. Mayurbhanj: 22
18. Nayagarh: 7
19. Puri: 19
20. Sambalpur: 1
21. Sundargarh: 1
22. State Pool: 44
New recoveries: 874
Cumulative tested: 18905077
Positive: 1016833
Recovered: 1002128
Active cases: 6548