Odisha reports 471 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 471 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1016833. Khordha district registered the Highest of 196 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 81 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 12th September

New Positive Cases: 471

Of which 0-18 years: 57

In quarantine: 274

Local contacts: 197

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 4

2. Balasore: 26

3. Bargarh: 2

4. Bhadrak: 4

5. Balangir: 1

6. Cuttack: 81

7. Deogarh: 2

8. Dhenkanal: 5

9. Jagatsinghpur: 16

10. Jajpur: 22

11. Jharsuguda: 3

12. Kandhamal: 1

13. Kendrapada: 9

14. Keonjhar: 3

15. Khurda: 196

16. Malkangiri: 2

17. Mayurbhanj: 22

18. Nayagarh: 7

19. Puri: 19

20. Sambalpur: 1

21. Sundargarh: 1

22. State Pool: 44

New recoveries: 874

Cumulative tested: 18905077

Positive: 1016833

Recovered: 1002128

Active cases: 6548