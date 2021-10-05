Odisha reports 453 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 453 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1028819. Khordha district registered the Highest of 201 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 59 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 4th October
New Positive Cases: 453
Of which 0-18 years: 53
In quarantine: 265
Local contacts: 188
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 17
3. Bargarh: 1
4. Bhadrak: 4
5. Balangir: 1
6. Boudh: 1
7. Cuttack: 59
8. Deogarh: 3
9. Dhenkanal: 1
10. Ganjam: 2
11. Jagatsinghpur: 24
12. Jajpur: 13
13. Jharsuguda: 1
14. Kendrapada: 4
15. Keonjhar: 1
16. Khurda: 201
17. Koraput: 3
18. Mayurbhanj: 22
19. Nayagarh: 3
20. Puri: 19
21. Rayagada: 3
22. Sambalpur: 18
23. Sundargarh: 6
24. State Pool: 45
New recoveries: 590
Cumulative tested: 20295168
Positive: 1028819
Recovered: 1015608
Active cases: 4935