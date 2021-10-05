Odisha reports 453 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 453 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1028819. Khordha district registered the Highest of 201 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 59 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 4th October

New Positive Cases: 453

Of which 0-18 years: 53

In quarantine: 265

Local contacts: 188

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 17

3. Bargarh: 1

4. Bhadrak: 4

5. Balangir: 1

6. Boudh: 1

7. Cuttack: 59

8. Deogarh: 3

9. Dhenkanal: 1

10. Ganjam: 2

11. Jagatsinghpur: 24

12. Jajpur: 13

13. Jharsuguda: 1

14. Kendrapada: 4

15. Keonjhar: 1

16. Khurda: 201

17. Koraput: 3

18. Mayurbhanj: 22

19. Nayagarh: 3

20. Puri: 19

21. Rayagada: 3

22. Sambalpur: 18

23. Sundargarh: 6

24. State Pool: 45

New recoveries: 590

Cumulative tested: 20295168

Positive: 1028819

Recovered: 1015608

Active cases: 4935