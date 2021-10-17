Odisha reports 443 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 443 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1035077. Khordha district registered the Highest of 243 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 27 cases
Covid-19 Report For 16th October
New Positive Cases: 443
Of which 0-18 years: 75
In quarantine: 258
Local contacts: 185
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 14
3. Bargarh: 2
4. Bhadrak: 5
5. Balangir: 3
6. Cuttack: 27
7. Ganjam: 1
8. Jagatsinghpur: 7
9. Jajpur: 11
10. Kalahandi: 1
11. Kendrapada: 10
12. Khurda: 243
13. Koraput: 4
14. Mayurbhanj: 20
15. Nayagarh: 4
16. Puri: 13
17. Rayagada: 2
18. Sambalpur: 6
19. Sundargarh: 11
20. State Pool: 58
New recoveries: 562
Cumulative tested: 21061157
Positive: 1035077
Recovered: 1021742
Active cases: 4997