Odisha reports 443 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 443 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1035077. Khordha district registered the Highest of 243 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 27 cases

Covid-19 Report For 16th October

New Positive Cases: 443

Of which 0-18 years: 75

In quarantine: 258

Local contacts: 185

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 14

3. Bargarh: 2

4. Bhadrak: 5

5. Balangir: 3

6. Cuttack: 27

7. Ganjam: 1

8. Jagatsinghpur: 7

9. Jajpur: 11

10. Kalahandi: 1

11. Kendrapada: 10

12. Khurda: 243

13. Koraput: 4

14. Mayurbhanj: 20

15. Nayagarh: 4

16. Puri: 13

17. Rayagada: 2

18. Sambalpur: 6

19. Sundargarh: 11

20. State Pool: 58

New recoveries: 562

Cumulative tested: 21061157

Positive: 1035077

Recovered: 1021742

Active cases: 4997