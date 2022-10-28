Odisha reports 44 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 44 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 27th Oct

New Positive Cases: 44

Of which 0-18 years: 4

In quarantine: 27

Local contacts: 17

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 3

2. Bargarh: 1

3. Balangir: 3

4. Cuttack: 3

5. Ganjam: 1

6. Jajpur: 1

7. Khurda: 6

8. Mayurbhanj: 2

9. Nawarangpur: 2

10. Nuapada: 3

11. Puri: 2

12. Sambalpur: 1

13. Sundargarh: 14

14. State Pool: 2

New recoveries: 59

Cumulative tested: 33812248

Positive: 1336044

Recovered: 1326469

Active cases: 319