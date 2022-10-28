Odisha reports 44 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 44 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 27th Oct
New Positive Cases: 44
Of which 0-18 years: 4
In quarantine: 27
Local contacts: 17
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 3
2. Bargarh: 1
3. Balangir: 3
4. Cuttack: 3
5. Ganjam: 1
6. Jajpur: 1
7. Khurda: 6
8. Mayurbhanj: 2
9. Nawarangpur: 2
10. Nuapada: 3
11. Puri: 2
12. Sambalpur: 1
13. Sundargarh: 14
14. State Pool: 2
New recoveries: 59
Cumulative tested: 33812248
Positive: 1336044
Recovered: 1326469
Active cases: 319