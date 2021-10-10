Odisha reports 438 Covid recoveries today

Bhubaneswar : In a major relief, another 438 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from hospital today, informed Health and Family Welfare Department.
District-wise Covid recoveries:
192 from Khordha
50 from Cuttack
26 from Jagatsinghpur
21 from Baleswar
16 from Jajapur
15 from Puri
14 from Sambalpur
13 from Mayurbhanj
12 from Dhenkanal
8 from Kendrapara
5 from Jharsuguda
4 from Ganjam
3 from Deogarh
3 from Nayagarh
3 from Sundargarh
2 from Anugul
2 from Koraput
2 from Sonepur
1 from Malkangiri
1 from Rayagada
45 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1018749