Odisha reports 438 Covid recoveries today

Bhubaneswar : In a major relief, another 438 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from hospital today, informed Health and Family Welfare Department.

District-wise Covid recoveries:

192 from Khordha

50 from Cuttack

26 from Jagatsinghpur

21 from Baleswar

16 from Jajapur

15 from Puri

14 from Sambalpur

13 from Mayurbhanj

12 from Dhenkanal

8 from Kendrapara

5 from Jharsuguda

4 from Ganjam

3 from Deogarh

3 from Nayagarh

3 from Sundargarh

2 from Anugul

2 from Koraput

2 from Sonepur

1 from Malkangiri

1 from Rayagada

45 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1018749