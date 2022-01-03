Odisha reports 424 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 424 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1055980. Khordha district registered the Highest of 151 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 66 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 2nd Jan
New Positive Cases: 424
Of which 0-18 years: 47
In quarantine: 246
Local contacts: 178
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 29
2. Bargarh: 5
3. Bhadrak: 1
4. Balangir: 6
5. Cuttack: 66
6. Deogarh: 4
7. Dhenkanal: 6
8. Ganjam: 3
9. Jagatsinghpur: 8
10. Jajpur: 6
11. Jharsuguda: 14
12. Kalahandi: 2
13. Kendrapada: 2
14. Keonjhar: 1
15. Khurda: 151
16. Koraput: 3
17. Malkangiri: 2
18. Mayurbhanj: 4
19. Nawarangpur: 5
20. Nayagarh: 5
21. Puri: 12
22. Rayagada: 2
23. Sambalpur: 22
24. Sonepur: 7
25. Sundargarh: 27
26. State Pool: 31
New recoveries: 147
Cumulative tested: 25701074
Positive: 1055980
Recovered: 1045109
Active cases: 2355