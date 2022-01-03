Odisha reports 424 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 424 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1055980. Khordha district registered the Highest of 151 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 66 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 2nd Jan

New Positive Cases: 424

Of which 0-18 years: 47

In quarantine: 246

Local contacts: 178

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 29

2. Bargarh: 5

3. Bhadrak: 1

4. Balangir: 6

5. Cuttack: 66

6. Deogarh: 4

7. Dhenkanal: 6

8. Ganjam: 3

9. Jagatsinghpur: 8

10. Jajpur: 6

11. Jharsuguda: 14

12. Kalahandi: 2

13. Kendrapada: 2

14. Keonjhar: 1

15. Khurda: 151

16. Koraput: 3

17. Malkangiri: 2

18. Mayurbhanj: 4

19. Nawarangpur: 5

20. Nayagarh: 5

21. Puri: 12

22. Rayagada: 2

23. Sambalpur: 22

24. Sonepur: 7

25. Sundargarh: 27

26. State Pool: 31

New recoveries: 147

Cumulative tested: 25701074

Positive: 1055980

Recovered: 1045109

Active cases: 2355