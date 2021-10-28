Odisha reports 412 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 412 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1040230. Khordha district registered the Highest of 189 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 46 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 27th October
New Positive Cases: 412
Of which 0-18 years: 63
In quarantine: 237
Local contacts: 175
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 11
2. Bargarh: 5
3. Bhadrak: 6
4. Balangir: 1
5. Cuttack: 46
6. Deogarh: 7
7. Dhenkanal: 4
8. Gajapati: 4
9. Ganjam: 2
10. Jagatsinghpur: 10
11. Jajpur: 11
12. Jharsuguda: 1
13. Kalahandi: 3
14. Kendrapada: 10
15. Keonjhar: 1
16. Khurda: 189
17. Koraput: 2
18. Malkangiri: 1
19. Mayurbhanj: 14
20. Nayagarh: 4
21. Nuapada: 6
22. Puri: 11
23. Rayagada: 4
24. Sambalpur: 8
25. Sundargarh: 7
26. State Pool: 44
New recoveries: 334
Cumulative tested: 21789353
Positive: 1040230
Recovered: 1027108
Active cases: 4747