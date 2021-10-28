Odisha reports 412 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 412 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1040230. Khordha district registered the Highest of 189 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 46 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 27th October

New Positive Cases: 412

Of which 0-18 years: 63

In quarantine: 237

Local contacts: 175

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 11

2. Bargarh: 5

3. Bhadrak: 6

4. Balangir: 1

5. Cuttack: 46

6. Deogarh: 7

7. Dhenkanal: 4

8. Gajapati: 4

9. Ganjam: 2

10. Jagatsinghpur: 10

11. Jajpur: 11

12. Jharsuguda: 1

13. Kalahandi: 3

14. Kendrapada: 10

15. Keonjhar: 1

16. Khurda: 189

17. Koraput: 2

18. Malkangiri: 1

19. Mayurbhanj: 14

20. Nayagarh: 4

21. Nuapada: 6

22. Puri: 11

23. Rayagada: 4

24. Sambalpur: 8

25. Sundargarh: 7

26. State Pool: 44

New recoveries: 334

Cumulative tested: 21789353

Positive: 1040230

Recovered: 1027108

Active cases: 4747