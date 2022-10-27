Odisha reports 41 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 41 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 26th Oct

New Positive Cases: 41

Of which 0-18 years: 5

In quarantine: 24

Local contacts: 17

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 1

2. Bargarh: 1

3. Balangir: 1

4. Cuttack: 8

5. Jagatsinghpur: 1

6. Kalahandi: 2

7. Keonjhar: 1

8. Khurda: 4

9. Koraput: 2

10. Mayurbhanj: 3

11. Nawarangpur: 3

12. Puri: 3

13. Sambalpur: 2

14. Sonepur: 1

15. Sundargarh: 7

16. State Pool: 1

New recoveries: 75

Cumulative tested: 33804274

Positive: 1336000

Recovered: 1326410

Active cases: 334