Odisha reports 41 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 41 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 26th Oct
New Positive Cases: 41
Of which 0-18 years: 5
In quarantine: 24
Local contacts: 17
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 1
2. Bargarh: 1
3. Balangir: 1
4. Cuttack: 8
5. Jagatsinghpur: 1
6. Kalahandi: 2
7. Keonjhar: 1
8. Khurda: 4
9. Koraput: 2
10. Mayurbhanj: 3
11. Nawarangpur: 3
12. Puri: 3
13. Sambalpur: 2
14. Sonepur: 1
15. Sundargarh: 7
16. State Pool: 1
New recoveries: 75
Cumulative tested: 33804274
Positive: 1336000
Recovered: 1326410
Active cases: 334